Turn & burn: tariffs easing food costs on some restaurants

SAN JOSE, CA (CNBC) - Tariffs imposed on US exports are driving food costs down around the country.
Additionally, tariffs from China and Mexico are causing a pile-up in supplies of items like corn.
It's now becoming more expensive to ship overseas, since those buyers don't want to pay the tariff.
It's also lowering prices for domestic buyers like restaurant chains, including Una Mas.
Mike Dipietro says his total costs have fallen between 1 and 2% because of the tariffs.
Many of the affected food items are staples at restaurants across the US.
“The fact the tariffs have taken place and we are seeing a decrease in cost there’s nothing but positive for us. and I hope it continues,” Dipietro said.
Meanwhile, farmers are losing money because of declining prices.
Analysts say if the tariffs continue, they may lower production of those items, which would cause prices to go back up.
