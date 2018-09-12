Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

COMMERCE, GA (KAIT/NBC) - We have a great feel good video to get your day started.
Two football rivals team up to put a smile on a young boy’s face.
10-year-old Hayes Hutto was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was a toddler.
He always dreamed of playing football and this past weekend he made that dream come true by scoring his very first touchdown in a game between two teams in Jackson County, Georgia.
Hayes didn’t get to play until time ran out, but the opposing coach requested one last play.
His mom had no idea the coach would put Hayes in the game and was thrilled for her son to get this special experience.
A great story of a group of kids coming together to make another kid’s dreams come true.
