A-State/Tulsa matchup is a Oklahoma homecoming for 6 Red Wolves

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Saturday is more than just a chance for Arkansas State to get a rare non-conference road win. The trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma is also a homecoming of sorts for six Red Wolves.
Quarterback Justice Hansen is from Edmond along with running back Warren Wand. Offensive lineman Justin Dutton is from Guthrie. Sadly, Dahu Green is out with his ankle injury, he and Andre Harris hail from Oklahoma City.
Defensive end TJ Harris is thrilled to play in his hometown.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment since my freshman year, since I first heard we had Tulsa on the schedule,” Harris said. “To God be the glory, I’m ecstatic. Words can’t express how excited I am to be back home. I’ll be a little bit nervous, I got my grandparents, it’ll be their first time seeing me play college ball. So I’m going to leave everything out on the field Saturday.”
Hansen’s phone has been blowing up to say the least. “Got a lot of texts over the weekend and today about seeing if I could tickets for a lot of family and friends back home. So definitely looking forward to it. Last week definitely didn’t go the way we wanted it to. But the thing is we’re so early into the season, you can’t let that continue to sting you as the season gets going.”
Arkansas State faces Tulsa Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
