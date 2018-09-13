Ameren MO fuel, purchased power adjustment charge approved

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing by Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge on customers' bills.
For customers using 1,015 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the charge will decrease by approximately .35 a month, from $2.34 a month to $1.99. The change is expected to take effect on September 24, 2018.
Ameren provides electric service to approximately 1.26 million electric customers in Missouri.
