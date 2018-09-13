American Idol holds auditions in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Thousands hoping for stardom turned up for American Idol auditions in Little Rock’s River Market on Wednesday.
There were some rejections from producers but some were lucky enough to get a golden ticket to move on to the next round.
That includes people like Thomas Stringfellow, a 20-year-old from North Little Rock.
“It’s a good feeling to know that you’re being appreciated, because music is part of my life and it’s good to go to professionals and to see you and be like ‘I see something’, so that’s a good feeling," Stringfellow told Little Rock television station KATV.
Stringfellow was not planning on auditioning on Wednesday and rather did so on a whim.
Now, he will go to either Atlanta or Denver to continue his American Idol dream.
