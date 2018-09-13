Arkansas linemen help areas impacted by Hurricane Florence

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Over a hundred Arkansas linemen are headed east to assist with Hurricane Florence.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have sent 118 linemen to the East Coast to help with power restoration efforts.
They’ve also sent 100 pieces of equipment that include service bucket trucks, digger derricks, pickups and pole trailers.
Crews from multiple agencies are also set up to assist in these situations.
Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., Arkansas Valley Electric, C&L Electric, Carroll Electric, Clay County Electric, Craighead Electric, First Electric, North Arkansas Electric, South Central Arkansas Electric, Southwest Arkansas Electric and Woodruff Electric are all working to help areas impacted.
The number of crews helping may increase as damage assessments are finalized.
For more information, contact the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas at (501) 570-2296 or click here.
