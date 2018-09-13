Arkansas State, Miami given deadline to resolve dispute

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - A judge has ordered Arkansas State University and the University of Miami to use a third-party mediator to resolve a dispute over a football game that was canceled last year because of concerns about Hurricane Irma.
Miami was scheduled to play at ASU in September 2017 as part of a two-game contract that saw the Red Wolves travel to face the Hurricanes in 2014. The game in Jonesboro was canceled because of weather-related travel issues.
Arkansas State sued Miami in February, seeking $650,000 in damages because the game wasn’t rescheduled. The Jonesboro Sun reports that a judge in Miami on Wednesday gave both sides until Dec. 20 to settle the issue through mediation.
