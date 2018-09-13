Beatles festival returns to Lawrence County

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -It's time for Beatles at the Ridge in Walnut Ridge.
The event celebrates a stop the Beatles made on their trip from Dallas to New York in 1964.
The festival, which draws Beatles and rock and roll fans from across the world to the crossing of the Rock and Roll Highway and Abbey Road to celebrate the Beatles and their music, this weekend.
According to Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, this year brings some exciting changes to the event.
“This year, we’ve taken a second stage, that would normally be for more local entertainment, dancing, things of that nature." Snapp said. "And we’re doing two full stages of music.”
One stage will be at Beatles Park on Abbey Road and the other on Walnut Street, across from the library.
The second stage is going to give music lovers the chance to hear contemporary Christian music, along with rock and roll.
The event will kick off Saturday, Sept. 15 in downtown Walnut Ridge.
