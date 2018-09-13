Crash claims life of Jonesboro man

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 13, 2018 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:14 AM

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A crash earlier this week has claimed the life of a Jonesboro man.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland.

Arkansas State Police reported 26-year-old Timothy Augustine pulled out of the Valero parking lot in front of a southbound Chevy Suburban which struck his 2012 Nissan.

Augustine died in the collision. His passenger, 22-year-old Summer Augustine, was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to the preliminary crash report, the weather conditions were cloudy, but the road was dry.

