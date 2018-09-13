Curbside recycling pickup still on hold for Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Independence County likely won’t have curbside recycling pickup for a few more months.
There is less than a month left in Independence County’s hold on curbside pickup for their recycling program, and County Judge Robert Griffin told Region 8 News Wednesday that the county doesn’t have enough workers for the community service program to continue pickups.
The county had to put a hold on curbside recycling pickup in August due to a lack of community service program workers.
Judge Griffin said he does have a plan in place for a long term fix, but until then he said Independence County residents are welcome to take their recyclables to the recycling center.
“The thing that I’m doing at home is we’re bagging our recyclables in a clear bag. Probably getting two, three week’s worth and taking them directly to the center and dropping them off,” said Griffin.
Judge Griffin’s long-term plan involves adding barracks to house eight more inmates for the community service program.
Judge Griffin said that adding the extra barracks for community service will help the program tremendously.
“From an expense standpoint, it should be a minimal expense for adding what amounts to say six to six and a half percent capacity to the jail,” said Griffin.
Judge Griffin said that adding the beds is necessary to make sure they can continue the community service program without any lapses.
“Trying to restart is not an option for the program to be successful,” said Griffin.
Judge Griffin said that once they get the plans drawn and the changes to the jail approved, he hopes they can have the extra beds finished by the end of the year.
“It would be great to make it by the Christmas season,” said Griffin. “Because that’s when you really see a huge uptick in recyclables with Christmas boxes and that sort of thing.”
The hold on curbside pickup expires October 1, and Judge Griffin said the Solid Waste Committee will be meeting before the hold expires.
