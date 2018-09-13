Doctors work to treat cancer with immunotherapy

(KAIT/NBC) - Doctors said one cancer patient’s result gave them new hope with a new cancer treatments, called ‘Immunotherapy’.
In 2017, Ruth Wright learned her breast cancer had spread to her lungs, lymph nodes, and brain. The 76-year-old insisted she didn't want chemotherapy or radiation. So, Dr. Sindhu Singh, an oncologist with University of Missouri Health Care, tried 'Immunotherapy'.
"Immune therapy does not attack cancer by itself. It primes your own immune system to fight cancer," said Dr. Singh.
Every three weeks, Ruth comes to Ellis Fischel cancer center for an infusion of an Immunotherapy drug, known as a 'Checkpoint Inhibitor'.
According to doctors some cancer cells are able to step on an immune cell brake, called a checkpoint, stopping the immune system from attacking. Checkpoint inhibitors release the brake allowing the immune system to swing back into action.
Wright’s only side effect has been some tiredness. However, over the past year, her tumors have virtually disappeared. Dr. Singh believes Immunotherapy will be the future of cancer treatment used in combination with chemotherapy and radiation.
"The cure is possible. We cannot get 100 percent cure right now, but that's what we're working towards in the next 10 years, 20 years," said Dr. Singh.
Wright said Immunotherapy was the right decision. It's been more than a year now since doctors gave her just months to live.
"This is the day that I've got, and I'm going to enjoy it," said Wright.
Dr. Singh said immune therapy is becoming more common. It’s not just for breast cancer patients like Wright, but for many types of cancer, such as lung and colon cancers.
