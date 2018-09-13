FFN Game of the Week preview: West Memphis

FFN Game of the Week preview: West Memphis
By Chris Hudgison | September 13, 2018 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:57 PM

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Wynne at West Memphis.

Matthew Schwartz visited the 2-0 Blue Devils, see what they said about the matchup above.

If the link above doesn’t work, you can see the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/13/ffn-game-week-preview-west-memphis/

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm in West Memphis. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 14TH

Wynne at West Memphis (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at LR Catholic

Paragould at Trumann

Mountain View at Harrisburg

Rivercrest at Osceola

Marion at Blytheville

Rector at Piggott

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Caruthersville at Kennett

West Plains at Kickapoo

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.