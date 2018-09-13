FFN Game of the Week preview: West Memphis

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Wynne at West Memphis.
Matthew Schwartz visited the 2-0 Blue Devils, see what they said about the matchup above.
If the link above doesn’t work, you can see the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/13/ffn-game-week-preview-west-memphis/
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm in West Memphis. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 14TH
Wynne at West Memphis (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at LR Catholic
Paragould at Trumann
Mountain View at Harrisburg
Rivercrest at Osceola
Marion at Blytheville
Rector at Piggott
Walnut Ridge at Salem
Caruthersville at Kennett
West Plains at Kickapoo
