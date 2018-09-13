Fire Dept. installs free smoke detectors, fire extinguishers in businesses

HARDY, AR (KAIT) - An area fire department is taking an extra step in making sure its local businesses are prepared in case of a fire.
The Hardy Fire Department is installing free smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in every building on their Main Street area.
Mayor Jason Jackson told Region 8 News Thursday that the project helps both the businesses and the volunteer firefighters in case of any emergency.
“We’re still a volunteer fire department, we don’t have anybody full time on staff, so in the event of a fire, the best thing is prevention,” said Jackson.
Kristin Proulx owns Leaves and Beans, one of the first businesses the Hardy Fire Department installed a free smoke detector and fire extinguisher.
“I was pretty impressed that they were willing to give out something like that, and especially to everybody down here,” said Proulx.
The fire department recently dropped down to a 4 on their ISO rating, and Mayor Jackson said they’ve been putting in a lot of work to update their equipment and make the town safer.
“Being a historic town, the bad thing about it is wiring, or a fire. You know all these stores are connected,” said Jackson.
The city and the business owners all realize that installing these safety measures now could save the Main Street area from a serious fire later.
“Once we lose these older buildings to a fire, they’re hard to you know get back what we’ve lost because that’s over 100 years of history,” said Proulx.
Mayor Jackson said that thanks to several donations, the fire department was able to buy everything at no cost to taxpayers.
Mayor Jackson also said they were able to install five smoke detectors on Thursday, and hope to finish installing the rest by next week.
