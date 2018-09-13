Forbes ranks Arkansas #13 on College Football’s Most Valuable Teams

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Forbes Magazine likes how Arkansas brings in the bacon and the bucks. The Razorbacks are number 13 on their list of College Football’s Most Valuable Teams.
They estimate that the Hogs brought in a profit of 54 million dollars from 2014 to 2016.
You can see the complete article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chrissmith/2018/09/11/college-footballs-most-valuable-teams/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
10 SEC teams were ranked in the top 25, Texas A&M led the way.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.