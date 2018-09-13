Funeral held for Botham Shem Jean

RICHARDSON, TX (CNN) - Family and friends came together today to honor the man shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Harding graduate Botham Shem Jean on Thursday at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, Texas.
Police say off-duty officer Amber Guyger mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.
She has been charged with manslaughter in the 26-year-old’s death.
She is currently out on bond.
Jean was from Saint Lucia.
The family plans to hold another ceremony when his body is returned home.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.