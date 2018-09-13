JPS students showcase academics in ‘take your elected official to school’ day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Legislators and elected officials toured the Academies at Jonesboro High School and the NEA Career & Tech Center Thursday.
Students hosted tours through three academies and a tech center. BCAL preps students for successful careers in business, communication, academics and law.
HHS readies juniors and seniors for a future in health and human services.
The STEM Academy joins four separate disciplines into one large model.
NEA Career & Tech Center serves students from 13 school districts.
“What we try to do is craft our skills taught directly around the needs of industry," said Eddie Crain, NEA Career & Tech Center director. "We ask them to come in and help us formulate and look at what we’re teaching.”
The tech center, alone, features 11 award-winning programs including advanced manufacturing, auto service, HVAC, and culinary art.
Two programs just rolled out are industrial and welding technology.
Crain hopes to instill in every student the skills necessary to compete for high demand, high wage-earning careers.
