Loberg Park’s new pavilion almost finished

HARDY, AR (KAIT) - Hardy’s newest addition to Loberg Park is almost completed.
Hardy was awarded a grant to build the new pavilion after applying earlier this year.
The town chose to add a new pavilion because the original one was almost a block away from the playground.
Mayor Jason Jackson said that putting in a new pavilion closer to the playground equipment will help families feel more comfortable while their kids play.
Mayor Jackson said the park gets a lot of use from locals as well as tourists.
The new pavilion is a family-style pavilion and will be closer to the playground and bathrooms, and will also have grills available.
“I’m hoping that it gives them more activities, more things to do and more reason to come back [to Hardy]," said Jackson.
They plan to have the new pavilion finished in just a few days.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.