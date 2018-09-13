A look at weekend events around Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here is a list of what's happening this weekend around Region 8.
SATURDAY:
Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E. will be hosting a timed trail 5k starting at 8 am.
It will be followed by a FUN mountain bike poker ride. (10 am) The mountain bike ride is approximately 4.5 miles. The trails will be open for people who want to ride more. D.A.R.E. has it set where people can enter both events.
==================================
The 4th Annual St. Bernards 2 mile Color Run will take place at the St. Bernards Auditorium starting at 8 am. The run is for ages K-6th, and the entry fee is $10 per child.
They'll have four color stations, medals for all participants, and awards for 1st and 2nd place in all categories.
For more information on the race, click here.
==================================
Howl's Heroes, a student organization at Arkansas State University, will host its sixth annual Howler, obstacle course, and mud run, Saturday.
Highlights include the hay bale wall, the arctic dumpster drive, tire field, and several others.
The Military Science Building on the A-State campus is the starting point for the race. The first team will start at 8 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will help fund special events held throughout the year.
Anyone can participate in the race in teams of five for a fee of $125 per group, or $30 per person for those who participate individually. Payments may be made by credit card online at AState.edu/Howler or on location the day of the race.
Runners must turn in a signed liability waiver prior to entrance into the race. All runners under the age of 18 must have their liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian.
Additional details are on the Howler website AState.edu/howler.
==================================
Touch A Truck is a fun, family event that provides an opportunity for children and adults to explore vehicles of all types.
Through interaction with both the vehicle and operator, children gain valuable knowledge of the things that make Northeast Arkansas great! These vehicles will include public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery.
The event will be at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 East Johnson Avenue, admission will be $5 per person, $20 for a family, and children under 2 are free with proceeds to benefit HopeCircle the cancer support center located on the NEA Baptist Hospital campus.
For further information, please contact any of the sponsors listed below.
• Sandra Taylor - sandra.taylor@nettletonschools.net - 870-897-0020
• Anita Belew - anita.belew@nettletonschools.net - 870-530-1376
==================================
The 2018 Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival and Symposium will be held in Walnut Ridge Friday and Saturday.
The festival has a huge variety of music, including a performance by The Liverpool Legends and an all-new contemporary Christian lineup, the Artists and Authors Symposium, vendors and more!
Full details can be found here.
==================================
If you have a community event in your area, be sure to post it to the Region 8 Community Calendar, and email the newsroom at news@kait8.com to add to their planner for possible coverage.
