Man facing life in prison on kidnapping, rape charges

VIOLA, AR (KAIT) - A Viola man faces life in prison if convicted of multiple counts of kidnapping and rape.
On Wednesday, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 52-year-old James Henry Howell after a judge found probable cause to charge him with rape, kidnapping, theft of property, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.
An Izard County woman, who has known Howell for several years, told investigators she employed him to work on her mobile home last month.
She was with Howell on the afternoon of Aug. 28, when, according to court records, he became “verbally and physically abusive.”
The woman said Howell blamed her for making him walk in the rain and demanded she give him a ride.
The probable cause affidavit alleged Howell hit the woman “in the mouth and struck her in the head with a flashlight leaving visible bruising and swelling.”
The victim told investigators she was in fear for her life and complied with his demands.
Howell grabbed her vehicle keys, the affidavit stated, then got behind the wheel. He then drove at a “high-rate of speed” down a rural road to a wooded area where he stopped, got out of the vehicle, walked to the passenger side, and began to have unwanted sexual intercourse with the victim.
According to the affidavit, the woman told Howell several times that it hurt and to stop. She said he continued.
Following the alleged sexual assault, she said Howell got back behind the wheel and drove for a long time until the vehicle ran out of gas. He then forced her to walk with through the woods and fields, looking for fuel.
The victim told detectives they went to what she described as a “Mennonite home” and asked for gas. She said she tried to let the homeowner know she needed help “but he did not understand,” she said.
The man then drove Howell and the victim back to the stranded vehicle where he refilled it.
The victim said she got into the man’s car, but Howell demanded she get out and tried to grab her purse, breaking the strap.
During the scuffle, another vehicle pulled up and the victim asked that driver to take her to the sheriff’s office. She was later taken to a local hospital’s emergency room for treatment and a rape kit.
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause Wednesday, Sept. 12, to arrest Howell on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, and theft of property. The kidnapping and rape charges are Class Y felonies punishable by up to life in prison.
In addition to the felony charges, the Fulton County sheriff said Howell is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Howell is being held at the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
