Man said he took cars, posting photos on social media, to ‘be seen by girls,’ authorities say

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN/CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of stealing cars, but he tells police he wasn’t stealing them - just riding around in them to impress girls.
Glendale and Whitefish Bay police started to unravel an epidemic of stolen cars when they developed a suspect name and turned to Facebook.
"Lo and behold, they were posing on social media with one of the stolen cars," Glendale Police Officer Todd Lynch said.
He said the teenagers and young men actually tagged each other in the stolen car photos, including 19-year-old Terrance Tarleton - now facing seven charges.
When detectives searched his home, they found "four stolen cars parked out front" and "the keys and fobs in the house ... along with a gun."
When confronted, police said Tarleton explained, “What kid wouldn’t want to drive in a newer car and be seen by girls?”
A 17-year-old also arrested told police they'd go to the North Shore to search open cars for money and keys.
He said there were "hundreds of teens doing that. That's what you do."
Lynch said the crime shocked him “because we all know that everybody has access to it but we're still catching criminals because they're bragging on social media."
Police said it's not clear why they had all four cars parked out front.
"That's a good question. We wondered the same thing because when you steal a car, and then you steal another one and another one and another one, and you leave them in the same spot, it kind of narrows down our search pretty easily," Lynch said.
Tarleton is being held on $5,000 bail with a hearing set for later this month.
Several of his accused accomplishes could still face charges.
