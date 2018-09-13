MO mom accused of stealing terminally ill daughter’s pain medications

TROY, MO (KAIT) - A Missouri woman faces multiple charges after police say she stole her terminally ill daughter’s prescription pain medication.
Police in Troy, MO, arrested 46-year-old Carol Ballweg on four counts of stealing a controlled substance and two counts of abuse of an elderly, disabled, or vulnerable person.
Her arrest came after police received a tip from a local doctor’s office concerning possible neglect and drug abuse.
Medical staff told officers they were treating Ballweg’s daughter, who is terminally ill and under the care of hospice.
Among their concerns, according to a social media post by the Troy Police Department, was that Ballweg was not providing the fentanyl and oxycodone prescribed to alleviate her daughter’s pain.
The medical staff also claimed that Ballweg requested the medications be filled earlier than required.
Due to ongoing concerns, a doctor requested Ballweg’s daughter be drug tested. According to police, the test “showed no signs of her prescribed medication in her system.”
Officers contacted the Department of Health and Human Services which confirmed there was an ongoing investigation concerning the young woman’s care.
With this information, police executed a search warrant Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Ballweg’s home.
“During the course of the investigation, Ballweg admitted to having an addiction to opioids,” the news release stated. “Ballweg also confessed to taking [her daughter’s] oxycodone medication and using it herself.”
Ballweg is being held on a $100,000 cash-only with a no-contact order.
