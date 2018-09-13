Opened breaker blamed for city-wide power outage

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 13, 2018 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:33 AM

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - An open breaker is to blame for a power outage Wednesday night that left the city of Paragould in the dark.

Paragould Light Water and Cable stated in a Facebook post Thursday morning that Southwestern Power Administration (SWPA) supplies its electricity.

Currently, the city is fed power from two directions: from Jonesboro and from Kennett.

According to the post, SWPA has been doing maintenance on the line coming from Jonesboro.

“So, currently we are receiving all of our electricity from Kennett,” the PLWC stated.

The post went on to state that SWPA had breaker opened on the line from Kennett which caused the city-wide outage.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this caused,” the post concluded.

Posted by Paragould Light Water and Cable on Thursday, September 13, 2018

