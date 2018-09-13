Partners in Preparedness aims to educate the community

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -In Greene County, businesses, schools and area churches have an opportunity to make things safer for their community.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management is offering a free service called “Partners in Preparedness."
The service is to help educate and implement safety measures in the event of an emergency.
Erik Wright, the director of Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management, said the service will help raise awareness for what to do in emergency situations.
“With schools, a lot of it has to do with active shooter stuff," Wright said. “With industry, a lot of it has to do with industrial hazards. So when you pull these subject matter experts together, there’s a lot of brainstorming power.”
Greene County’s initiative aims to improve their area but the workshops will also be open to communities outside the county as well.
If you are interested, contact the Greene County OEM to request an application.
