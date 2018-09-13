Password apps can help, officials say

JONESBORO, AR (NBC) - Have you ever needed a place to keep all of your passwords?
There are several apps that people can use to help keep track of passwords.
They include 1password, which keeps passwords safe and secure behind one password that can be changed to a fingerprint.
The passwords can be put on multiple devices and there is a free 30-day trial that is available, but you have to subscribe after the 30-day period.
Dashlane uses online forms to keep passwords and has a free version on IOS and Android.
There is also Remembear, which also creates a password generator and uses fingerprint and facial recognition.
The app is free for 30 days on IOS and Android, but you have to have a subscription after that.
