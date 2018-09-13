Post Office honors first responders

MISSOULA, MT (KAIT) –First responders were recognized on Thursday by the United States Postal Service.
A “first day of issue” ceremony took place at the Aerial Fire Depot in Missoula, Montana.
The new stamp was unveiled representing firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service professionals and other emergency personnel.
The Honoring First Responders Forever stamp is red, white and blue containing a silhouette of each emergency professional.
The Postal Inspection Service’s Chief Postal Inspector, Guy Cottrell, said this is a way to honor those who put their lives on the line for others.
“Our nation’s first responders rush into life-threatening situations for the benefit of others,” Cottrell said. “The Postal Service is pleased to honor their skill, dedication and unfailing bravery with this stamp."
Artist Brian Stauffer joined forces with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altzier to create the stamp.
Emergencies of all kinds, both big and small, occur in communities across the country every day.
The stamp was created to pay tribute to all of them.
The volunteers and the professionals who work everyday to keep others safe.
The stamp may be purchased through the postal store on this website.
You can also call (800) STAMP24 or (800) 782-6724 or check your local post office.
