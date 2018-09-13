Report: “Risk it for the biscuit” leads to drug arrest

PROCTOR, AR (KAIT/WREG) - The sight of a nearly eight-foot-tall marijuana plant growing in a rural area of Crittenden County has piqued the interest of investigators and has led to the arrest of a local man.
According to a report from Memphis television station WREG, Mason Ross of Proctor was arrested on Labor Day by Crittenden County deputies.
The deputies had received an anonymous tip about the pot plant and noticed Ross running toward some nearby woods, WREG said.
The sight of the plant surprised authorities.
“You could see it from the road, it was just right there, bam, in your face,” Crittenden County Chief Deputy Todd Grooms told WREG.
Police also say they discovered a gun reportedly stolen from Mississippi, as well as pieces of water meters that had reported stolen out of nearby Crawfordsville.
Ross told the television station that he bought the gun from someone else, but said he wanted to defend growing the marijuana.
“I mean, I knew it’s illegal and I knew what I was doing. You got to risk it for the biscuit, I guess,” Ross told WREG.
However, he told the station he does not plan to grow marijuana again.
