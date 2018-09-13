Sept. 13, 2018: Florence weakens; former city employee accused of theft

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Here’s a look at what’s making headlines on today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Mainly dry conditions expected across the Mid-South over the next several days as high pressure remains anchored over the region.
Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 and lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Trending this morning:
Hurricane Florence weakens to Category 2, still threatens millions of homes The path of the storm affects homes of more than 5 million people, and more than 1 million have been ordered to evacuate. The storm is about 300 miles wide and will bring epic flooding.
American Legion Post to host hurricane relief effort An area American Legion post will be working this week to help people impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Affidavit: Former Hoxie water clerk admits to theft: A former Hoxie employee admitted to stealing money from water customers, newly released documents revealed.
“Risk it for the biscuit” leads to drug arrest The sight of a nearly eight-foot-tall marijuana plant growing in a rural area of Crittenden County has piqued the interest of investigators and has led to the arrest of a local man.
