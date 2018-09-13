Walmart prepares for Hurricane Florence impact

BENTONVILLE, AR (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - One of the nation’s largest retailers has been working in recent days to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Florence as area residents also prepare for the dangerous storm.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Walmart has at least 436 stores and Sam’s Clubs in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia that could be impacted by the storm.
As of Sept. 11, there were over 100 stores in South Carolina that were in the storm’s path with about a quarter of the stores closing by noon Tuesday.
There are nearly 250 stores in North Carolina, while 83 stores are in southern Virginia.
The company has its own meteorologist and emergency response team looking at the storm, with the emergency response team also helping federal and state agencies in case of emergencies.
