Wynne Police Department accepting applications
(Source: Wynne Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 13, 2018 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:45 AM

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Wynne is looking for a few good men or women to fill the ranks of its police department.

The police department is currently accepting applications for a full-time patrol officer.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Be at least 21 years of age
  • Have a high school diploma or GED
  • Have no felony convictions
  • Be of good moral character

To apply, click here or call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

