Wynne Police Department accepting applications

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Wynne is looking for a few good men or women to fill the ranks of its police department.
The police department is currently accepting applications for a full-time patrol officer.
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Be a United States citizen
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Have a high school diploma or GED
- Have no felony convictions
- Be of good moral character
To apply, click here or call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.
