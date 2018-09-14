A-State soccer falls to Memphis

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Memphis Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park in its final non-conference match of the season.
With the loss A-State dropped to 3-2-2 on the year, while Memphis improved to 7-1-0.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the 12th minute by Samantha Murphy on a redirected corner kick by Olivia Gauthier. Memphis scored again in the 27th minute when Serena Dolan took a pass from Tanya Boychuck in front of the net and sent in a finish to the bottom corner of the net.
Memphis capped off the afternoon with a goal by Elizabeth Woerner, who settled a pass from Marie Levasseur and sent in a shot across the goal to the bottom corner in the 89th minute.
The Tigers controlled much of the possession on the afternoon, but Sarah Sodoma took an early chance in the 9th minute on a slight breakaway, but her shot sailed high of the net. Sodoma had another in the 76th minute when she took aim from close range, but the Tigers were able to clear away the shot with a team save.
In goal for the Red Wolves, Megan McClure made seven saves.
A-State returns home on Friday, Sept. 21 in a Sun Belt Conference tilt with ULM. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.
For the latest on the A-State women’s soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.