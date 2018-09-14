Arkansas Air National Guard unit to help amidst Hurricane Florence

FORT SMITH, AR (KAIT) - The 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard will be helping the East Coast to help in the response of Hurricane Florence, officials said Thursday.
According to a post on the 188th Wing Facebook page, the Fort Smith-based group will be working on providing imagery, geospatial and assessment support to incident commanders in the area.
A post on the 188th Wing’s website says that since the capabilities of the UAPD are provided remotely, the airmen will not have to be in areas affected by the storm.
The work includes analyzing images from satellites and aircraft to create reports for the field. The group will also work to create graphic overlays as well as damage assessment products.
The group, which is the first National Guard intelligence group to respond to the hurricane, will be able to use its daily work to help with the disaster, an official said.
“The skills that our analysts use to support troops on the battlefield are the same skills used responding to Florence today. We’ve hit the ground running and are already pushing out products to support North Carolina,” Capt. Lonnie Nicholson said.
