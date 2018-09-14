A Better Region 8: Season of Hope

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Thirteen years ago, Hope Circle - one of the six programs of the N-E-A Baptist Charitable Foundation- began Hope Week as a way to call attention to the importance of Hope in the lives of individuals and organizations.
That effort has flourished, grown, and evolved into “Season of Hope,” a longer time frame to emphasize how important Hope is to all of us.
During “Season of Hope” individuals, groups, and businesses are volunteering for projects and activities that create Hope.
Many are participating in a “Food War” this month, collecting non-perishable food for Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.
Others will collect items for non-profits and delivers cards to shut-ins.
Events will raise awareness and money for ovarian, breast, and prostate cancer.
Students will sell Hope Dandelions, sing to groups, read to younger students and serve lunch to patients.
The “Hope-filled” projects are as varied as the people involved.
We encourage everyone to make time, during “Season of Hope” and throughout the year to thank someone who has provided Hope to you when you needed it most.
Call a shut-in, write a note, or provide a needed service.
The purpose of “Season of Hope” is simple: recognize the importance of Hope and pass it on...
A Hope-filled community makes this a Better Region 8.
