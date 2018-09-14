City has renewed focus on building veterans’ memorial

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A plan that has been on the back burner is now picking up new steam.
The City of Brookland is taking steps towards building a veterans' memorial.
It's been a discussion over the last four years, and now the city is setting up a committee to focus on getting the ball rolling again.
The plan is to build a veterans' memorial to honor those who have served our country.
At Monday night's city council meeting, that goal found some renewed support.
Mayor Kenneth Jones is now working to develop a committee made up of veterans, Brookland's EAST Lab students, and community volunteers.
They'll focus on location, design, and making quicker progress on the project.
"We want to do this right, you know, we want to get the people that have served involved," Mayor Jones said. "And they may have some ideas that we haven't thought of."
Mayor Jones has a location in mind, between the library and museum downtown.
However, he is open to any ideas the committee comes up with.
As far as funding, Mayor Jones has discussed holding fundraising events, applying for grants, and accepting any donations available.
Mayor Jones said this is still in the early planning stages but he hopes to start making significant progress toward the memorial’s completion.
