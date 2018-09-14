City questioning new draft of FEMA flood map

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - The federal government has released a new draft of the FEMA flood map.
It includes new areas of Region 8, one of those in Brookland.
Mayor Kenneth Jones received the draft last week and has been working with the city's engineer ever since.
They're trying to figure out why areas of Brookland have been added and what the city can do to get them taken off before the final map is set.
As it stands, this draft would require several citizens of Brookland to purchase flood insurance, but it’s not set in stone just yet.
"We're going to seriously look at it because it's not good for the city of Brookland what they currently have in the draft model," Mayor Jones said. "Like I said, it may be correct but we're going to ask questions, we want some answers as to why, what is putting us in this position."
Whether it's something the city needs to change with developers, a matter of cleaning out drainage ditches, or something else, Mayor Jones is hoping they'll be able to address the issue.
He is expecting a call to discuss the map soon, and then a meeting to figure out some answers before the final map is released.
