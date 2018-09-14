Daycare launches Take Back Childhood movement

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - In a world full of children mesmerized by electronics, a local daycare is drawing its students away from them.
Jonesboro Childcare Center has taken part in the Take Back Childhood movement.
Jerry Walker, the center’s owner, feels like too much technology use is robbing children of their childhood.
“We are in a time where kids are using their imaginations less than ever,” said Walker. “Take Back Childhood is basically about getting kids more involved in figuring out who they are through imagination and become successful adults.”
While Walker works to steer students away from electronics, he’s getting them more involved in hands-on learning and social interactions.
The centers aren’t stocked with iPads and televisions.
Instead, they are places where the children can go to engage in finger painting, interactive play stations, and one-on-one learning with instructors.
Walker has also got parents involved in the movement, having them sign a promise contract.
“A few things that are on that contract are that ‘I promise to put my phone down while interacting with my child, I promise to engage with my children while bathing, while eating, and while grocery shopping, things like that’,” said Walker.
The center often invites community leaders to the facility so students as young as toddlers can work on their social interaction skills.
“Research has shown that the first five years of a child’s life is critical,” said Walker. “Our vision and goal are to create an environment for the children to reach goals that are necessary for them to be successful.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.