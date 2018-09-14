Elks lodge holds breakfast for emergency services

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Elks Lodge of Jonesboro held its sixth annual Law and Order Breakfast, serving over 120 emergency services workers. The breakfast was open to law enforcement, EMS, fire fighters, dispatchers and first responders.
State Lodge President Dennis Darrow says that the event was started to thank those that work to keep us safe.
(The breakfast) was for “police, first responders, firemen, detectives, anyone that carries a badge works for us all year long," Darrow says. "This is our way to pay them back.”
Darrow said the event has been replicated by other Elks chapters across Arkansas, but it all started right here in Region 8.
