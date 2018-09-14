Employees, staff upset with changes with Preferred Family Healthcare facility

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A rehabilitation and mental health facility in White County is set to close next month.
A group who were at the Preferred Family Healthcare facility in Searcy this week told KARK that the place has helped them in many ways.
According to KARK, the facility has provided free care including drug rehab, mental healthcare and assisted living to people for four decades.
Officials with the non-profit said they had been trying to move all of its services to a company called TrueNorth but will now close all of its facilities on Oct. 12, KARK reported.
The closing is due to a recent decision by the Arkansas Department of Human Services to cancel the company’s contract with the state.
KARK reported that a top executive with the company was charged earlier this year in a Medicaid fraud case, while other executives at the company are accused of defrauding the Arkansas Medicaid program, embezzlement and bribing state lawmakers.
However, one person said this week that the program has helped them.
“If it wasn’t for this place, I would probably be dead,” the person told KARK.
