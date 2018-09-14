Food Bank of NEA fights for partner agencies

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –Members of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas work every day to help their partner agencies in every way.
As part of their service, each year, they host an agency conference and invite all their partner agency members in all the 12 counties they serve to come.
The 2018 conference will focus on how food pantries can serve more people who are food insecure and how the food bank can better serve the partner agencies, as well.
Training at the conference will include food safety, USDA/CSFP training, retail training and a variety of other activities.
Scarlett Mullins with the Food Bank of NEA said safety is one of the most important things they do.
“Making sure that when they receive the food, they're storing it correctly,” Mullins said. “Then it's safe for the clients when they distribute it. So, that will be our biggest training we'll do tomorrow.”
In addition to training, the conference will have three guest speakers, who will tackle three unique populations.
Yolanda Maney with Arkansas Workforce Development will discuss working families who find themselves in need of assistance.
Amanda Hendrix with the Beck PRIDE Center will talk to people about the situation many of our Region 8 veterans find themselves in.
Melissa Prater with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging will provide insight into seniors who struggle to make ends meet with their limited income.
This year’s conference will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. til about one in the afternoon.
Around 150 people are registered to attend the conference.
The food bank has partnered with 80 agencies in 12 counties in Region 8.
Mullins said Region 8 has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state.
“There's always a need,” Mullins said. “I mean hunger is ongoing, so we always need donations of money, donations of time, donations of food, so the need is all the time."
On average, they also serve around 113,000 meals a week.
