Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

MACOMB COUNTY, MI (KAIT/NBC News) - No better way to start of your weekend than with the “Friday Song.”
Bryan, Justin and the Foxhole crew talk about a massive mess clogging up a sewer system in Macomb County, Michigan.
“A fatberg is the accumulation of grease and any foreign objects beside just sewage that collects inside a city main line,” plumber Jeremy Matt explains.
The grease, fats and oils combine with objects such as baby wipes to create a nasty clog that stands 100 feet long, 11 feet wide and 6 feet tall.
The cost to fix the damaged sewer system could be a few million dollars.
Click here to read more.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.