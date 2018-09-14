Hardy getting 2 new police cars

HARDY, AR (KAIT) - The city of Hardy has seen a lot of upgrades lately, with one of the latest coming from their police department.
The city received a $50,000 grant from USDA Rural Development, and is matching 25% of the grant in order to buy two new SUV’s for the police department.
Mayor Jason Jackson said the city had made a contingency plan so they could buy one new vehicle, in case they didn’t get the grant.
“We spend a lot of money to keep these old vehicles.” said Jackson, “They were retired from another department, worn out, when we got them.”
Jackson said the maintenance budget for the police cars will drop tremendously with the new SUV’s, and allow them to get their budget in line.
“We had to make several cuts just to keep everything running last year, so we’ve been begging for grants trying to get everything in line the way it should be.” said Jackson.
Mayor Jackson also said that the new SUV’s will have more safety equipment than their current vehicles.
The police department will replace two of their existing cars once the new SUV’s arrive.
