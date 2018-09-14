Homeowner who shot at suspect will not be charged

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - A homeowner will not face charges police say after opening fire on a knife-wielding man. However, the man he shot at will.
On Sept. 6, Marmaduke police responded to a disturbance on 6th Street.
Witnesses said 33-year-old Joshua Hollyfield approached the homeowner and his father with a knife “in a threatening manner.”
That’s when the homeowner fired a warning shot, Lt. Scott Chambers said in an email to Region 8 News. But, he said Hollyfield continued in an aggressive manner toward the two.
“Mr. Hollyfield was able to knock his father out with a blow to the head before officers arrived on the scene,” Chambers stated.
Hollyfield’s father was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Police took his son to the Greene County Detention Center where he was booked on felony charges of second-degree domestic battering and terroristic threatening. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, public intoxication, and violating a no-contact order. He remains behind bars on a $15,000 cash bond.
After meeting with prosecutors, Chambers said charges will not be filed against the homeowner for firing the weapon.
