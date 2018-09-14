Impacts of Hurricane Florence spread on social media

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Florence officially made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina.
Impacts from the storm have been posted on social media.
There were reports of a hotel collapse near Jacksonville, NC. Sixty people had to be evacuated before the structure’s roof caved in.
There have also been reports of damages to homes in Jacksonville.
Other damage reports include video of a gas station collaspse:
In the City of New Bern, there are currently over 150 people waiting to be rescued. The city posted on their Facebook page that they are in the process of rescuing those people.
Some residents are using social media to ask for help:
Others are posting impacts from their homes:
You can watch live hurricane coverage here:
