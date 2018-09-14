Jonesboro volleyball sweeps Paragould in conference clash

By Chris Hudgison | September 13, 2018 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 10:32 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Another busy night of volleyball featured another conference clash in the 5A East. Jonesboro beat Paragould in straight sets Thursday night. The Lady Hurricane improve to 8-1 overall, 6-0 in the 5A East.

AAA Volleyball Scoreboard (9/13)

Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0

Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 1

Valley View 3, Wynne 0

Brookland 3, Westside 1

Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Cedar Ridge 0

Batesville 3, Highland 0

Newport 3, Piggott 1

CRA 3, Ridgefield Christian 0

Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0

