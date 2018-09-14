Jonesboro volleyball sweeps Paragould in conference clash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Another busy night of volleyball featured another conference clash in the 5A East. Jonesboro beat Paragould in straight sets Thursday night. The Lady Hurricane improve to 8-1 overall, 6-0 in the 5A East.
AAA Volleyball Scoreboard (9/13)
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0
Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 1
Valley View 3, Wynne 0
Brookland 3, Westside 1
Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Cedar Ridge 0
Batesville 3, Highland 0
Newport 3, Piggott 1
CRA 3, Ridgefield Christian 0
Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.