Mother, breast cancer survivor says she is blessed

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Ashley Garner said this week that the past year or so for her has run the gamut of emotions.
The new mother was diagnosed with breast cancer about a year ago. Now, she will be participating in the “Runway for a Cure” fashion show in Little Rock on Oct. 4.
According to a story from Little Rock television station KARK, Garner was 35 years old and pregnant with her second child when she found out the news.
She was told that surgery would be best.
“My number one thought was, I’m pregnant with the baby, I wanted the baby to be okay but also I knew as a mother to a 14-month-old at the time, I knew that I wanted to do everything I could to be a mom to my 14-month-old and so I wanted to do the surgery to find out for sure if it was invasive or not,” Garner said.
Garner underwent three successful surgeries, according to KARK.
This week, she spent time trying on clothes for the fashion show. Garner said the situation put things in perspective.
“I feel blessed to be here you know. So I know everything else to me was minor,” Garner said.
