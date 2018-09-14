Pickup truck prices up 48% in last decade

JONESBORO, AR (CNBC) - Are you ready for the $50,000 pickup truck?
The average price for the three most popular pickups is now well over $40,000.
In fact, transaction prices have grown by almost 48% in just one decade.
According to auto website Edmunds, the new Chevy Silverado will likely cost more than $50,000.
So, why are full-size pickups coming with super-sized prices?
The big three truck makers keep raising the bar, so as soon Ford’s latest F-series rolls off the line with new capabilities and features, Dodge is working to make the next Ram 1500 just as capable.
Jeremy Acevedo with Edmunds says that’s pushing up prices.
“These are really well-appointed vehicles that come with not only status but also all the creature comforts that would come with an SUV,” Acevedo said. “The only thing they are generally missing is that third row which a lot of folks aren’t really looking for.”
In fact, full-size pickup sales this year are up almost 2%, outpacing the auto industry as a whole.
