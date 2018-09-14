Police: Bond set in hit and run case

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian, Paragould police said Thursday.
Melvin E. Straub of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into the Aug. 31 crash.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police went to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run accident.
“Officers collected multiple witness statements at the scene indicating that a blue car had purposely struck a male. The male was transported to the hospital for his injuries and the suspect vehicle fled the scene rapidly,” the probable cause affidavit noted. “A short time later, the vehicle involved was located with the windshield destroyed and an auxiliary police officer contracted dispatch in reference to a white male fleeing the area near where the vehicle was located a short time prior to officer’s arrival.”
Police later got a search warrant on the vehicle and found personal paperwork belonging to Straub in the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
Officers then contacted the owner of the vehicle, who told police Straub had borrowed her vehicle earlier that day and that she could not get ahold of him, police said.
The victim was later interviewed by police, after he was released from the hospital.
“A follow up interview was conducted with the victim after he had been released from the hospital and he gave a similar clothing description as the auxiliary officer and picked Straub out of a photo lineup as possibly being the individual that had struck him,” the affidavit added.
A $50,000 bond was set for Straub by Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham, police said.
