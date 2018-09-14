Police: Case closed in apartment barricade case

Authorities will not be seeking any charges in connection with an incident earlier this week in which a man barricaded himself inside a Jonesboro apartment. police said.
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Authorities will not be seeking any charges in connection with an incident earlier this week in which a man barricaded himself inside a Jonesboro apartment.

According to a police report, the case into the incident at the Garden Manor and North Acre Apartments on Sept. 9 has been closed.

Jonesboro police went to the apartment complex in the 400 block of Garden Manor after getting a call about a bomb threat.

Police, as well as a negotiating team, were able to talk to the man, who later surrendered.

The report noted that the man also received mental health treatment.

