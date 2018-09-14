Police: Case closed in apartment barricade case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Authorities will not be seeking any charges in connection with an incident earlier this week in which a man barricaded himself inside a Jonesboro apartment.
According to a police report, the case into the incident at the Garden Manor and North Acre Apartments on Sept. 9 has been closed.
Jonesboro police went to the apartment complex in the 400 block of Garden Manor after getting a call about a bomb threat.
Police, as well as a negotiating team, were able to talk to the man, who later surrendered.
The report noted that the man also received mental health treatment.
