Sept. 14: Florence weakens; what’s happening this weekend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - TGIF! Here’s a look at what’s happening this Friday, Sept. 14, in Region 8.
Today's forecast: An upper ridge of high pressure will keep conditions dry and warmer than normal for the next several days.
Daily highs will be near 90, with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
Trending this morning:
Hurricane Florence becomes Category 1; outer bands lash coast, catastrophic flooding expected: Thursday night the National Hurricane Center said Florence had weakened to a Category 1 storm. Despite the downgrade, Florence is expected to produce catastrophic flooding throughout the Carolinas. We’ll have a live look coming up at 6.
City questioning new draft of FEMA flood map: Brookland city leaders want to know why some areas of town have been added to the map, and what they can do to get them taken off. As it stands now, several residents would have to buy flood insurance.
Weekend events around Region 8: It’s finally Friday! If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out what’s happening around Region 8.
