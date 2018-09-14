Sheriff: Process server not affiliated with office

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office says a man claiming to be a process server is not who he seems.
In recent days, residents have reported that Jeffrey Karlson has been attempting to serve civil process papers.
Karlson claims he works with the sheriff’s office.
But, Sheriff Chris Brown adamantly denies that claim.
“Mr. Karlson is not employed by the sheriff’s office, nor do we contract with him to serve any papers” Brown stated in a social media post. “It is possible that he’s able to serve papers, but it is not under the authority of the sheriff’s office.”
Brown urged anyone with questions or concerns to call his office at 501-362-8143.
