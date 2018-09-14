Sheriff warns scammers using public information to defraud residents

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The more things change, the more they stay the same. Even when it comes to perpetrating fraud.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says scammers are using public information to try and get money from unsuspecting victims.
Recently, a resident reported someone called regarding a no-seatbelt ticket the victim had received from a Jonesboro police officer. According to the sheriff, the scammer even named the officer on the real ticket they had received.
“While this is public information, most of us don’t go around looking for those kinds of details about other people,” Boyd stated. “But these guys do.”
He says that’s what makes it more believable when the would-be fraudsters call claiming to have an arrest warrant for failing to pay a fine or report for jury duty.
Boyd says their methods have changed a bit, as well.
“Now, they instruct the victim to go to Kroger or Dollar General to purchase specific amounts of cash cards,” he said. “Then the victim is to stay on the phone with the caller to keep processing the information while they drive to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.”
Boyd stresses that a police officer or deputy will not call asking for money. And they definitely won’t be asking for cash cards.
As always, if you don’t think a call is on the up-and-up, he says hang up. Then call his office at 870-933-4551.
For more tips for avoiding scams, visit Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s website at https://arkansasag.gov/consumer-protection/common-scams/
